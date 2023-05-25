MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Women’s Center is celebrating 50 years of providing services for survivors of domestic and sexual abuse.

To be able to continue these services for community members, the Women’s Center will be holding its annual Nifty 250 campaign which kicks off June 7 and runs through July 7.

The name of the campaign represents the $250 it costs for a family to stay at Harbor House for a week. Harbor House is a 15-bed shelter for survivors and their families fleeing domestic and sexual violence.

“I would encourage the community to come to the events for those that are unfamiliar with, with all of the programs and services that we provide confidential and free,” said Andrea Numikoski, development director for the Women’s Center. “We show a couple we will be showing a couple of long form videos that really gives you a bird’s eye view into the harbor house. Which I think that is telling of what we’re doing. And then also really to engage with the Women’s Center staff and ask any questions that you may want because you know, and as unfortunate as it is, there is someone in your circle most likely that has been affected whether currently or previously and so, we are we’re there.”

The Women’s Center will be holding a Nifty 250 campaign kick-off event on Wednesday, June 7 at Bodega in Marquette from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. There will be drawings for gift baskets and two tickets to Disney. Donations can be made online at wcmqt.org or mailed to the Women’s Center at 1310 South Front Street, Marquette, MI 49855.