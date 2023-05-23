MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Women’s Center, an organization in the Upper Peninsula that provides resources and programs for those impacted by intimate partner violence, has selected Jennine Frazier as its new executive director. Frazier will replace Beth Casady, the former executive director who retired late last year.

According to a press release from the Women’s Center, Frazier was picked after an extensive nationwide search. Frazier comes to the Women’s Center from the Marquette Alger Resolution Service (MARS) where she served as executive director. In this role, Fraizer “has developed strong relationships with the court systems, law enforcement, school systems, and various government agencies.” Before returning to Marquette and joining MARS, Jennine worked for several years as a reading Elementary School Teacher and Art Teacher K-12 in Florida and Michigan.

“The Board of Directors of Women’s Center is delighted to appoint Jennine Frazier as the Executive Director,” said Wendy Rautio, Board Chair. “We believe that Jennine brings the empathy, dynamism, innovative approach, and collaborative nature necessary to guide the Women’s Center through the next phase of its growth.”

“I look forward to continuing my work through the Women’s Center in helping to make a direct positive impact in the lives of our community members who need us,” Frazier said.

Frazier will begin her role at the Women’s Center on June 12, 2023. For more information, please email Mary Moe at marymoe76@gmail.com. For more information on the Women’s Center, click here.