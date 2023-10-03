MARQUETTE. Mich. (WJMN) – October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the Women’s Center is bringing this issue to the forefront with events all throughout the month.

Women’s Center Program Director, Hannah Holma sat down with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme to explain what this month is all about and how they are raising awareness. Throughout the month, they will be passing out information at events, businesses and on Northern Michigan University’s campus.

This year, Women’s Center is celebrating 50 years of serving the community and on November 4 an anniversary celebration will be held. The ‘Heroes Gala’ is on Saturday, November 4 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Marquette Regional History Center. To purchase tickets for the event, click here.

For more resources from the Women’s Center, click here to visit their website. The 24/7 support line is also available at (906) 226-6611. To keep up on events and things happening at the Women’s Center, you can check out their Facebook page.