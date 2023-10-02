MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and the Women’s Center is raising awareness about the epidemic.

The Women’s Center ties purple ribbons around trees in front of the Marquette County Courthouse every year. The purple ribbon signifies the support and honor of domestic violence victims and brings awareness of domestic violence in the community. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men have experienced some form of physical violence by an intimate partner.

“When people see these ribbons, I hope they see support,” said Ryann, a Harbor House resource advocate. “I hope that they see that there are options for you, there are resources. I hope that people see that they are not alone. And I hope that they see that they can get through this and that, you know, we are here for them, the community is here for them. And whatever they need, at whatever pace they need, we can be there to support them.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, resources are available online at wcmqt.org, you can also call their 24/7 support line at 906-226-6611.