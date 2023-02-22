MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Women’s Center is looking to hire a full time Executive Director.

The Women’s Center job listing explains that they are looking for an inspiring, empowering, and innovative leader with a passion for their mission and a commitment to helping those affected by domestic violence and sexual violence.

“An Executive Director, obviously, it’s a large role in an agency,” said Hannah Holma, the Interim Executive Director of Women’s Center. “For this agency specifically, we are a nonprofit, and we’re grant funded so we’re looking for someone who number one, understands direct service but also understands grant writing, and fundraising, and things along those lines. So, it’s kind of a good mix of systems change, macro-work, while still having the understanding of direct service to support survivors.”

The Women’s Center is wanting to hire someone who is willing to listen to their staff and help bring ideas to life.

“So, whoever comes in, there’s always new projects, there’s always new ideas,” said Holma. “Our staff, they are so innovative, are always coming up with new things that they want to work on. So, we really need somebody who is willing to hear out ideas and help with implementing ideas, and if they work they work, if they don’t, we go back to the drawing board and try something new, so that’s really what we’re looking for.”

If you are interested in applying for this job, you can find the application along with all of the requirements on their website here.