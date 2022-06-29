ALGER AND MARQUETTE COUNTIES, Mich. (WJMN) – The Women’s Center is expanding its ‘The Nifty 250’ campaign until the end of July.

Previously called ‘200 Good Men’, ‘The Nifty 250’ is one of the Women Center’s biggest fundraisers of the year. ‘The Nifty 250’ campaign encourages supporters of the Women’s Center to donate $250 to the cause, which is the cost for one family to be housed at the Harbor House in Marquette. The Harbor House is a safe shelter offered to victims of intimate partner violence.

“Everyone has been touched in some form or fashion by domestic and sexual abuse,” said Development Director Andrea Numikoski. “It’s a serious issue and we just wanted to make the fundraising campaign a little bit lighthearted. We have a wonderful video that Bennett Media Group had produced and that’s on our website and it really gives you the girth of our services. It’s not just…it’s legal, it supports, it’s counseling, it’s the safe house. The Harbor House is a 16-bedroom house. The survivors come in and they have food, shelter, showers, a clean bed, and support.”

The Women’s Center is halfway to its fundraising goal of $62,500. If you would like to donate any monetary amount, please visit www.wcmqt.org.