MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – This Saturday, Wreaths Across America (WAA) will return for the third year to Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Marquette. Originated at Arlington National Cemetery in 1992, the non-profit organization now places wreaths at the gravesites of veterans at thousands of cemeteries across the country. The event Saturday will include a brief ceremony at 10 a.m. in the chapel at Holy Cross Cemetery, followed by a procession to lay the wreaths at various gravesites.

This year, WAA plans to place 47 wreaths in Marquette at the graves of veterans who were medal recipients, killed in action, or missing in action. However, the organization hopes that as time goes on this number can expand with more sponsorships from the public.

“We have 1,400 veterans buried alone in this cemetery,” said Heather Modell, Location Coordinator for WAA at Holy Cross Cemetery. “This year is the third year that I’ve been doing this and we still do not have enough wreaths sponsored to cover all of them. Our hope is one day, obviously, to be able to do that, but we could use everyone’s help.”

While you are still encouraged to sign up to sponsor wreaths in Marquette, Modell said WAA also plans to begin raising funds to sponsor additional wreaths next year. At this point, Marquette is currently joined only by Iron Mountain as the two locations in the U.P. taking part in the program, though they hope cemeteries in more places will begin to take part as the event becomes more of a tradition.

“We have Memorial Day, we have Veterans Day, we have Flag Day,” Modell said. “Those are days to honor and remember our veterans, but for the holidays we also have a lot of families, friends that are really missing those that have died serving this country, and placing a wreath on their graves is just a simple thing we can do to honor them especially this time of year.”

