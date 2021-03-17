Y Wednesday: 21st Annual Y Run/Walk to be held April 17

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – In-person events are slowly coming back, and the YMCA of Marquette County’s 21st Annual Y Run/Walk is a go for April 17, 2021, as last year it was held virtually.

It’s a family event for anyone wanting to get some exercise while also giving back to a great cause.

“All ages can come to either run or walk this event,” said Grace Brindle, the Y Run Director. “All proceeds go toward our annual campaign, which the annual campaign helps provide scholarships for memberships and also our programming. So it’s a great way to kind of gather together safely, and do something really awesome for the YMCA and also get out and get active.”

The Y will be offering 5k and 10k races this year, starting at the YMCA of Marquette County and running toward/around Presque Isle Park. The Y is asking that everyone follows the current recommended CDC guideline at the race concerning masks. There’s also a virtual option for those who would prefer to participate that way.

“We’re going to be doing a rolling start this year. So you will pick up your packet here at the YMCA the week before the event and then come between the hours of 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. on the morning of the event and just start your race. That will keep our crowds low and safe for COVID concerns so that people can stay in their groups that they’re comfortable with and not a fear of being in large crowds.”

To register for the Y Run and for more information on race prices, you can visit the YMCA of Marquette County’s website.