MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Registration is now open for the YMCA of Marquette County’s 22nd annual YMCA Run/Walk. It will take place on Saturday, April 23.

“It’s a 5k, a 10k, one-mile fun run, and we are excited to bring back our Toddler Trot this year,” said Grace Brindle, marketing, sports, and fundraising director. “The last couple of years it been a little bit difficult to run the race. We are so thrilled to bring back just our regular YMCA run. It starts here at the Y in the parking lot and goes down toward Presque Isle and around the island and back again for the 10k and it’s a fun [family] event.”

There will also be a contest for kids to design the 2022 Y Run t-shirt.

“We are doing something really fun this year in conjunction with Yoophoria, who has graciously sponsored this contest. We are doing a t-shirt design contest for kids. The Y run is on the same day as Healthy Kids Day this year. It’s a big YMCA-wide event that encourages healthy living and youth development. So kids can come to the Y and pick up their paper to design a shirt for ages 6-12 years old. The main requirement is that somewhere on their design it just says ‘I Love My YMCA’ and clearly the grand prize is your design on our Y Run shirt this year but also we have Yoophoria gift cards to give away,” said Brindle.

Registration fees for the Y Run are $10 for youth and $20 for adults. All proceeds from the event go toward the YMCA of Marquette County’s annual campaign. T-shirt designs are due by March 4 and voting will take place March 10-14.

For more information on the t-shirt contest or to register for the Y Run please visit ymcamqt.org.

