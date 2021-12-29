MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – 2022 is just a few days away, and many people make it their goal in the new year to become healthier, whether it’s to eat better or get more exercise. On this Y Wednesday, the YMCA of Marquette County wants to help you with your New Year’s resolutions.

“The new year is always a great opportunity to look forward to things you can change or improve or enhance over the next year,” said Grace Brindle, Marketing, Sports, and Fundraising Director of YMCA of Marquette County. “And the YMCA, though multi-faceted, is definitely a place where you can work hard to hit various goals. Whether that be health-wise, fitness-wise, or any other direction.

“So, the YMCA is a really good place for that and we definitely enjoy inviting new people here over the new year and welcome you to all the fun things like personal training, our group exercise classes, or even some of the programs that we have like aqua fitness which is an aqua aerobics class, are all great things to jump in a join here at the Y.”

Brindle said the YMCA usually sees an increase in registrations and more people going to the gym at the beginning of a new year.

“We do see an increase in the new year which is really fun to see. I think it’s so fun to see people really enjoying their fitness and their health and doing it in a positive way, especially here at the Y just building that community.”

If you’re interested in signing up with the YMCA of Marquette County, you can call 906-227-9622 and ask about the deals they are having for the New Year.

