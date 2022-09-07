MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Back to school season is back, which also means fall programs at the YMCA of Marquette County are set to begin this month.

Starting next week, a variety of programs will be offered to get your kids involved. Programs include swim lessons, flag football, youth fit club, gymnastics, and ninja classes.

“I think doing programs here at the Y allows kids to try out a sport or an activity with a very low commitment,” said Marketing Director Grace Brindle. “Our programs run in six week sessions and so maybe you’re not sure if you really want to be committed to football or if your child really wants to do gymnastics. They can try out a sport and try something new and stay active and see if it’s something they would like to continue in the future.”

The YMCA of Marquette County’s fall programs begin September 12 and run through October 22. Each class is one day a week for six weeks. Select programs will also be available at the West End facility in Negaunee. Program scholarships are available to help with financial assistance. To learn more about these scholarships or fall programs, please visit ymcamqt.org.