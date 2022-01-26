MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – It’s the start of a new year, which means the YMCA of Marquette County’s annual campaign has kicked off.

Donated funds raised through the campaign help support scholarships and financial assistance to kids and families in the community to access YMCA memberships and programs.

“We at the Y want to make sure that everybody has an opportunity here, no matter their capabilities whether that be physically or financially. And so our annual campaign is a collaborative group effort to raise funds to go towards that scholarship funding to make sure that nobody gets turned away,” said Grace Brindle, marketing, sports, and fundraising director of YMCA of Marquette County.

Last year, the YMCA of Marquette County raised over $100,000 for its annual campaign. They hope to do the same for 2022’s campaign.

“So we kick off our annual campaign and that runs for a few months. We do some various fundraising activities like our golf outing and things like that that help to raise the funds. But a lot of our funds are just really based off of the generous donations from our community. So we do some things to recognize those individuals such as the banners,” said Brindle.

“At various levels of donation, you can get a banner with your name or your organization or in honor or in memory of somebody that hangs in our YMCA for the entire year. And I think that’s something super special because you get to feel like you are a part of this community and a part of something that is bigger than just donating money.”

To donate to the YMCA of Marquette County or to learn more on how to sign up for financial assistance, please visit www.ymcamqt.org.

