Y Wednesday: Group exercise options and Halloween activities at the YMCA in Negaunee

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – On this Y Wednesday, the YMCA of Marquette County is highlighting different options for group exercises and upcoming Halloween festivities.

Group exercise classes are currently in full swing at the YMCA. There are a variety of different classes available for all skill types and abilities. From yoga to tai chi, all the way to HIIT workouts and spin classes.

“So, I love group workouts and group classes because not only is it good accountability, but also just have the camaraderie of people around you knowing that you don’t have to be amazing at every move,” Grace Brindle, the marketing, sports, and fundraising director of the YMCA of Marquette County. “That the instructors are there to give you options. You know you can even take a break. Maybe sometimes I do that. And you can just kind of learn and kind of go with the flow and enjoy the experience of group exercise.”

The YMCA of Marquette County will also be hosting its inaugural West End 5K Haunted Hustle this month.

“That specific run is going to be focused on the positive mental health here at the YMCA and focusing on the west end. What that means is how the YMCA enhances and acts like good medicine for our mental health. So the Y will be representing that at that run so that we can kind of all link our arms together and focus on mental health in the west end,” said Brindle.

The Haunted Hustle 5K will be on October 16 at the YMCA in Negaunee starting at 9 a.m. Following the run, there will be Halloween at the Y which will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. There will be games and activities for kids of all ages. To register for the 5K, click here.

Latest stories