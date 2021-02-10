Y Wednesday: Group programs are back at YMCA of Marquette County

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Nearly a month ago, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that indoor group fitness classes could resume with COVID-19 safety precautions in place.

The YMCA of Marquette County is excited to bring back favorite classes in-person, such as group swim lessons and gymnastics.

“Our group programs are back in session, which is very, very exciting,” said Grace Brindle, Marketing, Sports, and Fundraising Director, YMCA of Marquette County. “We have group classes happening every single day, multiple times a day. Our small group training is back in session. They meet three times a week. We also have a ton of youth programs happening.”

With group lessons and classes back in full swing, the Y plans to continue adding more opportunities over the next weeks.

“Coming up, the beginning of March, Winter 2 session begins. We are adding in basketball programs on Saturday mornings. We’re adding in a flag football clinic that’s coming up the very first week in March. We’re adding in Parents Night Out as well as continuing with Youth Fit Club, gymnastics, and also our group training,” said Brindle.

Brindle wants people to feel safe while still being able to enjoy group programs at the Y.

“I personally think that a great reason to join a group thing right now is just to have the accountability and the comradery. It’s been a long year for everybody. It’s been a difficult year. And we are at a point to safely make some steps forward in continuing, into continuing into life, I guess.”

For a full list of YMCA of Marquette County’s group programs and their schedules, click here.

For COVID-19 guidelines for group programs that are being offered currently, click here.