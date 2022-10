NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – If you are looking for a spooktacular time this weekend the YMCA of Marquette County has you covered.

A Halloween event will be held on Saturday, October 29 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the YMCA West End facility in Negaunee. There will be local vendors alongside lots of Halloween fun, activities, and games for the whole family.