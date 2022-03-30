MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – On this Y Wednesday, the YMCA of Marquette County is preparing for Healthy Kids Day.

The event will be happening in conjunction with this year’s YMCA Run/Walk on Saturday, April 23. Healthy Kids Day is from 9 a.m. to noon at the YMCA in Marquette. There will be a 1 Mile Fun Run for kids starting at 8 a.m., plus other fun activities that motivate and teach families how to develop and maintain healthy routines at home. Healthy Kids Day is free and open to the public.

“Healthy Kids Day is an annual Y USA event, so it’s happening across the United States,” said Grace Brindle, marketing, sports, and fundraising director. “It is a day that YMCAs focus on kids and what it means to be a healthy kid. So for us, we will be adding a one-mile youth fun run to the Y Run for kids to partake in. We’re going to have things like bouncy houses, face painting, and some various vendors like from Hot Plate, and the Fire Department, are going to be here teaching about good health and ways to just practice and have fun being practice.”

Registration fees for the Y Run/Walk are $10 for youth and $20 for adults.

“The Y Run is going to be our 22nd annual YMCA run and walk, so it is long-lasting. The YMCA here has only been in Marquette County for like 27 years. So that Y Run has been happening for a long time. That is one of the ways that we help to raise the funds for our annual campaign. The annual campaign is for our scholarship programs, so individuals can get memberships or program scholarships because we focus on turning nobody away due to financial difficulty at the Y,” said Brindle.

To sign up for the 1 Mile Fun Run or the YMCA Run/Walk, you can visit ymcamqt.org.

