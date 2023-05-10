MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – On this Y Wednesday, it’s all about basketball!

The YMCA of Marquette County offers a program called HoopsFit. It’s a circuit style program for youth basketball players who are looking to better their skills of the game. Athletes will work on mobility, strength, quickness, footwork, agility, and endurance. Skill work includes dribbling, shooting, passing, and ballhandling.

“The more coordinated, quicker, better aware that the athlete’s body, the more successful they’re going to be out on the court executing things when it comes to game time,” Brett Conklin, coach for the HoopsFit Program. “From a younger athlete’s standpoint, it’s good to get that coordination and strength foundation in order to increase strength as they age and get stronger as they age.”

HoopsFit is open to boys and girls, grades 4th-8th. HoopsFit classes are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. in the gymnasium of the YMCA in Marquette. The first class is Tuesday, June 13, with the last class on Thursday, August 31. To sign up your child and to learn more about the program, you can visit ymcamqt.org.