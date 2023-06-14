MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – If you have a young child interested in dance or looking to just get some energy out, the YMCA of Marquette County has a few more spots open in its preschool dance class.

Children will work on developing motor skills, rhythm, coordination and balance. The class is open to boys and girls who are three-to-five-year-olds. Classes are held on Tuesday’s at 10 a.m. in the YMCA’s Youth Center and will run for the next five weeks.

“We’re hoping to fill the class with a couple more kids to make it more fun,” said YMCA of Marquette County CEO Jenna Zdunek. “They learn all different types of dance but it’s really just something for movement, fun, socializing with other children. The instructor’s really wonderful. We’re hoping to get a couple more kids in for the pre-school dance class.”

You can register your child at the YMCA in Marquette or online at ymcamqt.org.