MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – On this Y Wednesday, the YMCA of Marquette County is offering a membership discount throughout the month of August.

The promotion is called Pay the Day, and it’s a way to save money when you join the YMCA. The YMCA’s joining fee is usually $75, but through the end of August, the day of the month is how much you pay to join. This promotion is for both the YMCA of Marquette and the West End facility in Negaunee.

“So today is the tenth, today’s the tenth of August so you pay $10 for your joining fee today, and on the 15th of August, you’ll pay $15. The sooner you sign up, the more you save for the month. But again you save all month long with your joining fee when you join this month,” said Marketing Director Grace Brindle.

You can sign up at either of the YMCA of Marquette County facilities or online at ymcamqt.org.