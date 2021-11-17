Y Wednesday: Pedaling for Parkinson’s program

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – On this Y Wednesday the YMCA of Marquette County is highlighting its Pedal for Parkinson’s program and how you can help keep it going.

The YMCA’s Pedaling for Parkinson’s class aims to improve the lives of those with Parkinson’s Disease by optimizing their physical function. Research conducted by the Cleveland Clinic shows a 35% reduction in symptoms when pedaling a bicycle at a rapid pace.

“This program is one that I’ve worked with for a number of years and it makes a huge impact on real people in our community,” said Rachel Berglund, membership/West End director for YMCA of Marquette County. “It’s one of the few outlets that a lot of them have to be able to safely exercise. I’ve just seen so many folks impacted in a positive way. Members of this class that maybe had tremors and weren’t initially able to fill out their paperwork. And after a few months in the class were able to complete their paperwork on their own because their tremors had decreased due to participating in this program.”

For Giving Tuesday, the YMCA of Marquette County is asking for donations for its Pedaling for Parkinson’s program. A $50 donation gives one Pedaling For Parkinson’s participant just over one month of classes. All donations stay local. You can donate at www.ymcamqt.org/donate.

