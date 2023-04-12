MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – On this Y Wednesday, the YMCA of Marquette County is highlighting some programs that still have openings at the Y. Many of these classes are available to children of all ages.

“We have creative movement dance class for preschool ages 3-5,” said Sports Director Tyler Kellam. “It’s just a fun, creative way for kids to express themselves in a safe and creative environment that takes place at the Y in the Youth Center. And then we have another class that we’re low enrollment in, it’s intermediate gymnastics class. It’s an intermediate gymnastics class so we do require some prior experience of gymnastics, whether it may be here or at a different studio. It’s ages, we have a 6-9 age group, and then a 10+ age group.”

The gymnastics class starts next Tuesday, April 18 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. for the 6 to 9 age group. For the 10+ age group, classes are held from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The creative movement dance class also starts on April 18 and runs from 4 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. Classes run for six weeks.

To sign up your child for one of these classes and to learn more, you can visit ymcamqt.org.

The YMCA of Marquette County will also be holding its annual Healthy Kids Day event this month. It will be on Saturday, April 29 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Marquette YMCA. The day will be filled with healthy and fun activities that celebrate kids being kids. The event is free and open to the public.