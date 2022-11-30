MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – This year for Giving Tuesday, the YMCA of Marquette County is raising funds to bring back its LIVESTRONG program.

LIVESTRONG at the YMCA helps adult cancer survivors reclaim their health and well-being following a cancer diagnosis. It’s a free 10-week program facilitated by YMCA certified instructors that are trained in cancer survivorship, post rehabilitation exercise and supportive cancer care. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the LIVESTRONG program at the Y hasn’t been able to be offered. The program is usually offered three times a year.

“People can still donate here at the Y, on our website, or on our Facebook page. $40 allows one person for a two-week period for LIVESTRONG,” said Jenna Zdunek, chief executive officer of the YMCA of Marquette County. “So, we’re trying to support a whole class and the class starts in January, January 10. If you know anyone that’s currently going through chemo and treatments for cancer, or they’ve been a survivor for 20 years anyone is welcome if they need some extra support dealing with the emotional effects or physical.”

To donate to the YMCA of Marquette County’s LIVESTRONG program online, please visit www.ymcamqt.org/donate/.