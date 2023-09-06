NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – On this Y Wednesday, it’s all about group exercise classes and programs offered at the YMCA’s West End location in Negaunee for the fall session.

For those looking to learn relaxation techniques as well as increasing your balance and flexibility, the West End offers gentle yoga classes on Wednesday mornings at 10:15 a.m. and on Monday evenings at 6 p.m. Beginning October 16, the West End will be offering a total body conditioning class called Be Fit. That will be offered on Mondays and Thursdays at 9 a.m.

“The YMCA in Negaunee tries to offer classes for all fitness levels,” said Group Exercise Instructor Helen Grossman. “We have some what’s called Be Fit classes starting up next month, that are going to be a combination of cardio work and some weight work. It’s kind of geared a little bit more towards the senior population, active older adults, we like to say. I also teach yoga here. I’ve been doing that for a long time. We have a gentle yoga class that again is suited to really people of all fitness levels. The yoga class is great. It’s great for your balance, your flexibility, gives you opportunity for some relaxation and some strength work.”

Also being offered at the YMCA’s West End facility is judo. Judo is a martial art from Japan that focuses on grappling, which is throwing and take down techniques. The class is offered to ages 7 and up.

“So, a typical class consists of a pretty intense warm up, where just got to get the body moving,” said Judo Instructor/Activities Coach David Hegstad. “We do different games. Keep away tag, capture the flag, that kind of stuff just to get the blood flowing. And then we move into skill development throws, which consist of falls because you have to be able to fall in judo without being injured. So, falls, rolls, and then we go straight into practicing throws.”

Judo classes will start on September 14. Classes will be held Thursdays 6:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. and on Saturdays 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. YMCA members pay $40, non-members pay $55. To sign-up online, please visit ymcamqt.org.