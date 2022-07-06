GWINN, Mich. (WJMN) – On this Y Wednesday, the YMCA of Marquette County is focusing on its day camps.

Currently, there are openings for children ages 6 to 12 at its KI Sawyer/Gilbert Elementary School facilities. Day Camp is Monday through Friday, with half-day or full-day options. Reduced rates are available as well as scholarships for families interested in signing up their child for Day Camp.

“A great thing about YMCA camp is that the YMCA, one of our pillars is youth development,” said Grace Brindle, marketing director. “Day Camp is a way where kids can stay active and meet friends and socialize and also learn. We have some amazing programs with STEM and also physical activity, teaching kids some social and emotional learning. As well as just have a really fun time and a fun summer instead of just hanging out at home and you know, being on their own. They have a place where they can feel secure and supported and build their own community.”

To sign up your child for the YMCA’s Day Camp in Gwinn, please contact Leslie Rose at 906-227-9622. For more information, you can visit ymcamqt.org.