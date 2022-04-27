MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – On this Y Wednesday with the YMCA of Marquette County, the Y is highlighting some employment opportunities along with its mental health resources for the community.

With summer right around the corner, the Y is looking for swim instructors. The YMCA is also in need of individuals who want to work with kids in the kid’s gym and Tot Watch areas.

“These positions are fun jobs that you can do specifically with kids. You don’t have to be a certified lifeguard to be a swim instructor. You just have to know how to swim, we can train you and how to teach, and also have a passion to help kids. It’s a great after-school job or a summer job for individuals looking for some extra employment,” said Marketing Director Grace Brindle.

Brindle said joining the team at the Y is about creating a safe space for community members and their children.

“Something that I have learned since working at the YMCA is that the Y functions as far more than a place to swim and a place to workout. The YMCA is a place where community is cultivated. That might happen in the Wellness Center, it might happen within a group exercise class, or in a swimming pool. But it also happens within our daycare or in our kids’ programs,” said Brindle.

“The YMCA is a place where they can feel like they have a place to go when things are difficult. The YMCA, we focus on the mind, body, and spirit, and mental health is how we think, feel, and act. I see how the YMCA’s mission and pillars really feed into positive mental health. The Y is a place in which people can feel like they have a place to go and they have somebody here that’s going to care about them.”

The YMCA is currently working to integrate more specialized mental health tools for staff in departments like school-age care, summer day camp, and gymnastics. To learn more about mental health resources at the YMCA of Marquette County or how to apply for their current job openings, please visit ymcamqt.org.