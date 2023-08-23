MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – It’s almost time for back-to-school, which means the YMCA of Marquette County is preparing for its fall sessions for youth programs.

On this Y Wednesday, the YMCA’s sports and aquatics director Tyler Kellam shares what programs will be offered starting next month.

“We have a couple exciting things this session,” said Kellam. “So, we didn’t have gymnastics this summer, but we’re bringing back gymnastics. We’ll have different age groups. Monday night will be like a beginner age group for four- to six-year-olds and then like a six plus division, and then Wednesday evenings we’ll have an intermediate class for people who have a little bit of experience and then we’ll have a parent tot class that we’re bringing back. And that was a huge success in the past. Lastly, we have a homeschool gymnastics group that is going to meet Wednesday mornings. There are two different age groups for that as well. So, four to six and then six plus for the homeschool community.

“And then we have dance, which is a preschool dance class that we’ve been running for the last year. It’s been a huge success that takes place in our Kid’s Gym. And it’s for preschoolers from three to five years old. And then lastly, we have volleyball and that’s on Sunday afternoons, one we have an elementary group that meets at 1 p.m. and then a middle school group that meets at 2 p.m. they run for an hour each.”

Swim lessons will continue to be held on Monday and Wednesday evenings, and Thursday and Saturday mornings. Those lessons go by skill level, not age groups.

Fall programming starts September 11 and runs through the week of October 16. To sign up your child, you can do so in-person at the Marquette location or online at ymcamqt.org.