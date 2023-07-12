MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The YMCA of Marquette County is gearing up for its summer season two programs. One of the programs they will be offering for the first time is a fourth-grade flag football league.

The aim is to develop football skills and knowledge to prepare them for fifth grade tackle football. The focus of this league will be passing, catching, route running and the fundamentals of both offense and defense. Game play will consist of five players per side and be consistent with traditional flag football rules.

“We’ve always done the flag football for the younger kids, but we’ve never done anything older than that fourth-grade age because we didn’t want to compete with anyone else in our community,” said YMCA of Marquette County CEO Jenna Zdunek. “Starting this year, the Marquette County Youth Football is not offering a fourth-grade tackle program. So, we will be offering a fourth-grade league, but it will be flag football, not tackle. So, we want to keep kids safe at that young age so they can start tackle football with they’re in fifth grade. So, it’ll be one practice a week and one game. There’ll be we’re looking for four teams of kids. Each team will have a sponsor, business and you know, have their jerseys. We’re really excited about that. We want to make it fun, learn the skills of football, also safety, and just let kids get out there.”

The fourth-grade flag football league starts August 1 and goes through September 30. Practices will be held on Thursdays and games will be on Saturdays at Marquette Senior High School’s upper fields. The cost for YMCA members is $100 and $125 for non-members. They are also in need of volunteer coaches and referees.

Other summer session two programs include swim lessons, dance classes, and volleyball. For more information, please visit ymcamqt.org.