Y Wednesday: YMCA’s 2021 Summer Day Camp starts June 14 in Marquette

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – If you’re looking for ways to keep your kids busy while also having fun this summer, the YMCA of Marquette County’s Day Camp is set to begin next month.

Starting June 14, parents can drop off their children ages 6 through 12 at The David & Thu Brule YMCA of Marquette County. The program is Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and will end on August 20.

“It’s a chance for kids to kind of get out and make some new friends and play with their old friends. It’s just a fun atmosphere. We go on field trips, down to the park, swim in the pool, depending on what day it is,” said Tyler Kellam, a Day Camp counselor.

Children will have free time such as coloring, playing board games, and climbing the rock-wall; while also utilizing the pool and the gymnasium.

Any Y programs that are going on this year, like gymnastics or basketball, you can add that on to the Day Camp program at a discounted rate, as well.

There will also be a YMCA Gwinn Day Camp, starting June 7 to August 27. There are full-day and half-day rates for YMCA members and non-members for both camps in Marquette and Gwinn.

To print out an application and learn more about camp rates, click here or visit the YMCA of Marquette County’s website. You can also visit the YMCA to pick up an application or call 906-227-9622.