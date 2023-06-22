MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The 2023 Yankee Doodle Dash is taking place on Saturday, July 1 in Marquette County.

There are two race options: a 10 mile race or 5K run/walk. Both races feature shirts for all, medals for finishers and awards for top finishers.

Marquette Marathon Race Director, Derek Lindstrom said he believes the race will be bigger this year than last.

“We started a couple years ago because…Marquette County has never had a 4th of July-themed run ever…back into the 70s as far as we know. I think we need to have racing on 4th of July weekend,” said Lindstrom. “[It’s] so much fun. [It’s] 4th of July-themed with…red, white and blue medals, shirts, Tek tops…it’s a lot of fun.”

Both races start and finish at Silver Creek Church in Marquette. The races start at 8:00 A.M., and packet pick-up is from 6:30-7:45 A.M. For more information, course maps and to register you can go to yankeedoodledash.com.