Yoopers come out to celebrate Cinco de Mayo

MARQUETTE, Mich (WJMN) – The fifth of May or Cinco de Mayo in Spanish is an annual holiday held to commemorate the Mexican Army’s victory over the French back in 1862. Our neighbors, La Catrina Cocina, a Mexican restaurant in Marquette Township was quite busy ringing in the holiday.

The parking lot was packed with cars, even to the point where cars were parked behind and on the side of the building. People were even spotted waiting outside on the curb just to get a table. The restaurant had some Cinco de Mayo sales running and margaritas were a hot ticket item. Each purchase of a margarita came with a free t-shirt, a deal most people couldn’t pass up.