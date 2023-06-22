MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Starting this weekend, the United Way of Marquette County will be kicking off its Yoopers United Summer Volunteer Program.

The six-week program aims to encourage people of all ages to get involved in their community this summer with a chance to win prizes.

“Starting June 25, people can start signing up on our website,” said Carly Sandstrom, AmeriCorp VISTA Summer Intern with the United Way of Marquette County. “There is a Google Form link that you can fill out. Once you’ve created a profile on Yoopers United, you can start earning points, and you can earn points by doing things like following us on social media or volunteering. Each volunteer hour is a point and then once you build up so many points, you can get entered into grand prize drawings. The person with the most points after each week can win a prize, and we’re going to have two different age groups to try to encourage people of all ages to get involved.”

The Yoopers United Summer Volunteer Program starts Sunday, June 25 and ends on August 5. Participants will be able to get points for their volunteer hours each week. Participants will be separated into two age groups: 13- to 17-year-olds, and 18 years or older. You can get started by signing up on yoopersunited.com.