MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Zonta Club of Marquette Area hosted an event called Honor a Woman. The purpose of Thursday’s event was to honor the incredible women in our lives who have shown strength, perseverance, wisdom, support, and grace.

“It is about honoring women in the community” said Lucille Contois, President of Zonta. “It is not women that we have chosen, it is women that individual community members have chosen. It makes it really special, it could be a sister, mother, or boss”

These women have been fearless, and have made a great impact. They have and will continue to make contributions to our community.

“It takes strength to do what we do” said Stephanie Graef, nominee. “You know, not everyone wants to think about human trafficking, let alone talk about it. There is so many other women that can have this nomination too, but I appreciate it and recognizing the hard work that we do will only encourage others to come forward.”

To learn more about the Zonta Club, you can find their Facebook page here.