Nurses Week: U.P. Health System nurses look for light through dark cloud of COVID-19

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — Across the country, nurses are being challenged.

“Sometimes when you go into health care and you’ve been doing it for a while, you kind of think to yourself, ‘Am I making a difference? or how important am I?’ and satisfaction from that and sometimes you can loose track of that,” said Jason Donuey, Registered Nurse in the Intensive Care Unit at U.P. Health Systems Hospital Marquette.

Challenged to see the light through the dark cloud of COVID-19.

“Being a healthcare worker during this time, it’s a challenging time because a lot of the things we are used to and the rules have changed or our circumstances of practice would be the best way to say that, have changed and have changed nation wide,” said Donuey.

Jason and the entire UP Health System team are using knowledge like armor to protect and fight the COVID-19 virus.

“As a team we are able to have a really good outcome for somebody and you were a part of that and that’s very rewarding, but to get there you have to do all of these challenging things everyday,” said Donuey.

“You have to go through everyday and you’re going to be put into some challenging situations, so sometimes we don’t know when that reward is going to be, but when it’s there, I think the rest of my colleagues would probably say the same thing, it’s very special when you do get to that reward.”

For nurses like Ann Clancy-Klemme, rising to the challenge is part of who they are.

“It’s not a job. It’s not what we do, it’s who we are. So, the challenging moments and the rewarding moments are what it’s all about,” said Ann Clancy-Klemme, Registered Nurse in the Intensive Care Unit at U.P. Health Systems Hospital Marquette.

She said actions and words can both speak loudly.

“The reason I stay in nursing is because I hope that whatever my actions are or perhaps my words will somehow have a positive impact on somebody during potentially the worst time in their live, or the most difficult or most vulnerable time of their life when they are a patient here and if I can have an impact by what I say or what I do in a positive way or leave them with a positive memory, then it’s all worth it.”

Ann expressed how thankful she was for her team and for her community.

“We are grateful for being able to do what we are doing during this difficult time. In addition to that, I would say we are extremely grateful for the support of the community because its the support of the community that allows us to work through the challenging times of what we are doing and we do feel that,” said Clancy-Klemme.