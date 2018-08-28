Officers Graduate from T.E.A.M. School Liaison Program

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Image courtesy MGN Online

LANSING, MICH. Michigan students will soon benefit from the addition of dozens of police officers recently trained in the Teaching, Educating and Mentoring (T.E.A.M.) School Liaison Program. The Michigan State Police (MSP) hosted the three-day program.

The class included 30 Michigan officers from five MSP posts, four sheriff’s departments, 13 city or township police departments as well as one officer from a Pennsylvania police department.

During T.E.A.M training, officers participate in public speaking scenarios, which helps prepare them for the classroom environment. Officers also receive training in student/juvenile psychology, classroom management, bullying and harassment, cybercrime and school security issues.

“The ultimate goal of this program is to unite educators, students and law enforcement to help build positive relationships,” said Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue, director of the MSP. “Good things happen when we become familiar with each other. We hope students see these officers are someone they can trust and confide in.”

T.E.A.M. allows officers to teach at any of the three levels of education - elementary, middle or high school. The curriculum has been implemented in approximately 250 Michigan school districts.

Participating Agencies:

• Auburn Hills Police Department

• Canton Department of Public Safety

• Chesterfield Township Police Department

• Columbia Township Police Department

• East Grand Rapids Department of Public Safety

• Fairview Township Police Department

• Genesee County Sheriff’s Department

• Ingham County Sheriff’s Department

• Michigan State Police Iron Mountain Post

• Michigan State Police Jackson Post

• Michigan State Police Metro South Post

• Michigan State Police Tri-City Post

• Michigan State Police St. Ignace Post

• Newaygo Police Department

• New Baltimore Police Department

• Norton Shores Police Department

• Oakland County Sheriff’s Department

• Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department

• Pittsfield Township Police Department

• Stockbridge Police Department

• White Cloud Police Department

• White Lake Township Police Department

• Yale Police Department