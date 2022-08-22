(WFRV) – A man from Ohio was sentenced to federal prison after a jewelry heist where a hole was cut through a reinforced concrete wall to get into the store’s vault.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office, 57-year-old James Quinn was sentenced to 57 months (four years and nine months) in federal prison for his role in a Brookfield jewelry heist. Quinn had previously pleaded guilty to charges of criminal conspiracy and interstate transportation of stolen property.

Court filings reportedly showed that Quinn and at least two others burglarized Treiber & Straub Jewelers in Brookfield. The burglary happened on the night/early morning of July 11 and 12 in 2016.

The jewelry store’s security systems were ‘defeated’ and a hole was cut through a reinforced concrete wall which breached the store’s vault. Jewelry and other valuables estimated at over $4 million were taken.

The suspects reportedly returned to Ohio.

Quinn is responsible for more than $4 million in forfeiture and restitution.

“This defendant now has been prosecuted three times for various federal offenses. His latest offense caused extensive damage and resulted not only in the loss of jewelry owned by the store but also victimized individuals who happened to have items at the store for service or repair,” said U.S. Attorney Richard Frohling.

The FBI and Brookfield Police Department are handling the investigation. The following agencies are providing assistance:

Canfield (Ohio) Police Department

Boardman (Ohio) Police Department

Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation

U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio

No additional information was provided.