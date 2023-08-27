The annual event was hosted by AN Olympic Silver medalist and gold medalist in the 2023 Women’s Hockey World Championship. The Soo native returned to her hometown for the second year in a row to teach and mentor Boys and Girls hockey. The camp was open to kids ages 6-13. Roque was the only girl to play for Sault Saint Marie’s Boys varsity team before attending The University of Wisconsin where she was voted rooky of the year in 2016 and was part of Wisconsin’s National Championship team in 2019. Abby was the first Native American to play on the United States women’s national ice hockey team, making her Olympic debut in 2022. Abby gains personal satisfaction in giving back to her hometown and helping to develop the skills of young players.

“I wouldn’t be where I am today without the shoe and without all of these people and coaches and other players that I played with who helped me get better and supported me. So it’s great to come back and kind of do the same thing and hope that more and more kids can, you know, make it to a high level for hockey or any sport or whatever they want to do. And I think that’s the main thing is I think a lot of these kids just need to know that if they really put their mind to something and work hard that they can achieve anything they want to do.” Said Roque.

Abby is already looking forward to next year’s hockey camp, urging younger players to sign up early as this very popular camp fills up fast. For more information, please check out Abby’s website at AbbyRoqueHockey.com