On-line “UP/Northern Michigan Virtual Pest and Crop Management Update 2021” offered January 15

MUNISING, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan State University extension will offer a virtual educational program for farmers on January 15 from 9:00 A.M. until noon.

This program is planned for farmers raising grain and forage crops in the Upper Peninsula and Northern lower Michigan. The program will include short talks from several crop experts from Michigan State University:

Advancement of Northern Michigan Dry Beans : Scott Bales, MSU Dry Bean Specialist

: Scott Bales, MSU Dry Bean Specialist Small Grains: Oats, Barley, Triticale and Straw : Dennis Pennington, MSU Wheat System Specialist

: Dennis Pennington, MSU Wheat System Specialist MAEAP (MI Ag Environmental Assurance Program) : Holly Moss, MAEAP Technician Delta Co.

: Holly Moss, MAEAP Technician Delta Co. Successful Corn Silage Production : Dr. Manni Singh, MSUE Agronomy Specialist

: Dr. Manni Singh, MSUE Agronomy Specialist Mixing It Up in Your Hayfield : Dr. Kim Cassida, MSUE Forage, and Cover Crop Specialist

: Dr. Kim Cassida, MSUE Forage, and Cover Crop Specialist Integrated Wildlife Damage Management in Northern Michigan : Dr. James DeDecker, Director– MSU-UPREC

Participants will need a reasonably good internet connection to participate. The cost of the program is $15 and includes the MSU 2021 Weed Control Guide for Field Crops ($15 value, not including postage), delivered following the meeting compliments of Michigan’s corn, wheat and soybean commodity organizations. Register at https://events.anr.msu.edu/2021PCMUPDATE/ by January 10.

Contact Jim Isleib, MSU Extension at 906-250-9609 with questions or for assistance.