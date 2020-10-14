On the ballot: Local school district proposals

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – There are less than three weeks until the state general election. Here in the U.P., there are multiple school district millages and bonding proposals that could be on your ballot.

In Alger County, there is the Au-Train/Onota Public Schools operating millage renewal. This proposal will allow the school district to levy up to 18 mills ($18.00 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law. It’s a renewal period of two years, 2021 and 2022. The estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and levied in 2021 is approximately $822,564.

In Chippewa County, there is a bonding proposal for DeTour Area Schools to borrow the sum of up to $10 million. The money would be used for remodeling, equipping school buses, and other upgrades.

The estimated millage that will be levied in 2021 is 3 mills ($3.00 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) or up to 25 years. The estimated simple average annual millage anticipated to be required to retire this bond debt is 2.90 mills ($2.90 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation).

Tahquamenon Area Schools is requesting an operating millage renewal proposal in Chippewa, Luce, Mackinac, and Schoolcraft counties. This proposal will allow the school district to continue to levy up to 18 mills ($18.00 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of five years, 2021 to 2025. The estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and levied in 2021 is approximately $3,214,007.

In Gogebic County, there is an Ironwood Area Schools millage renewal proposal to continue to levy up to 18 mills ($18.00 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of four years, 2021 to 2024. the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and levied in 2021 is approximately $1,778,480.

There’s also an operating millage proposal for Lake Linden-Hubbell Public Schools for Houghton and Keweenaw counties. It will allow the school district to levy 18 mills on all taxable value. The proposal would be increased by .2085 mill ($0.2085 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of three years, 2021, 2022, and 2023. The estimates of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and levied in 2021 are approximately $3,000.

In Menominee County, there’s a bonding proposal for Carney-Nadeau Public Schools for up to $415,000. It will help remodel and equip the school buildings and to improve playgrounds. The estimated millage for 2021 is 2.5 mills ($2.50 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for up to three and a half years. The estimated simple average annual millage anticipated to be required to retire this bond debt is 2.50 mills ($2.50 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation).

And finally, in Houghton County, there’s an operating millage renewal for Elm River Township schools. It will levy up to 18 mills ($18.00 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of five years, 2021 to 2025. The estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and levied in 2021 is approximately $336,600.

To see what is on your specific ballot, you can visit www.michigan.gov/vote.