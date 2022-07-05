AHMEEK VILLAGE, Mich. (WJMN) – One person has been arrested following an alleged knife chase last week. The Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office says the office responded to a call at approximately 2:53 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, reporting a man with a knife chasing a woman in Ahmeek Village.

The suspect was later located and arrested at a Dollar General store in New Allouez, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by troopers from the Michigan State Police Calumet Post.

No additional details are known at this time.