One child, one adult transported to hospital after bus crash

ESCANABA-- Around 7:45 a.m. today, an Escanaba Public Safety Officer was sitting stationary at 18th Ave South and South Lincoln Rd. observing traffic in the area due to recent complaints of vehicles not stopping for a school bus with its lights activated picking up children. While sitting stationary, the officer observed the school bus with its lights activated, stopped on South Lincoln Rd. to pick up children. Traffic was stopped in both north and south bound lanes. The officer observed a vehicle traveling in the curbside lane northbound and it went by and stopped vehicles and drove into the back of the school bus. The bus had three children on it and one of them sustained minor injuries. The other two children and driver were uninjured. The injured child was transported by Rampart to OSF for treatment and later released.

The driver of the passenger car that collided with the bus sustained multiple injuries and had to be transported by Rampart to OSF for treatment. That driver was cited for careless driving and submitted for a driver re-examination.

Escanaba Public Safety is reminding drivers to use caution while driving in early mornings and afternoons when children are being picked up and dropped off from a school bus.