One last trip down memory lane

KINGSFORD — Seniors at Kingsford High School took a little trip down memory lane Wednesday morning.

For the 4th year, the graduating class went back to where it all started and to show the Elementary School students that hard work really does pay off.

Plus, the younger students get an opportunity to congratulate the seniors for their academic success.

“We have many of our students that come down and volunteer for our robotics program, that volunteer for our Cub Scout programs, that volunteer just in the classroom to help out,” said Darren Petschar, Woodland Elementary School, Principal. “So these kids see them as they’re graduating and leaving and moving on. Just kind of a motivation, kind of a fun and a good-bye to our class of 2019.”

The graduating class said it was a bittersweet feeling roaming the halls for one last time, but they are excited for the next chapter in their lives.

