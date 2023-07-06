MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – One person will face multiple charges after fleeing a traffic stop and leading police on a pursuit in Marquette on Wednesday.

According to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, police were dispatched to an address on Werner Street in Marquette Township on Wednesday evening after a report of a person who allegedly threatened to kill another person.

Police received additional calls reporting a vehicle driving recklessly that matched the description of the original suspect’s vehicle.

A Sheriff’s Deputy located the vehicle on S. Vandenboom Rd. near Whetstone Rd. and initiated a traffic stop at approximately 9:30 p.m.

The suspect then fled from police in the vehicle, leading them on a pursuit on US-41 and other roads in Marquette Township.

The pursuit ulitmately ended when the suspect’s car drove into a grassy area near Tadych’s Marketplace Foods and became disabled.

The driver was then arrested and is set to be charged with multiple offenses, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office suspects that drugs were a contributing factor in the suspect’s behavior.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the NMU Police Department, Michigan State Police, the Marquette Police Department, the Marquette City Fire Department, and Marquette Detailing in responding to the incident.