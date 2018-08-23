One person dead in Mackinac County car crash

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Newton TWP. - One person is dead after a being involved in a car crash yesterday afternoon.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police St. Ignace and Sault Ste. Marie posts investigated a fatal, two-vehicle crash on US-2 at the intersection of M-33 near Curtis yesterday. The crash involved a westbound SUV and a passenger vehicle that was turning east on US-2 from M-33.

The driver of the SUV, a Farmington Hills woman, was transported to Helen Newberry Joy Hospital in Newberry by Portage EMS and was later released. The driver of the passenger vehicle, Leta Anna Petosky, an 89-year-old female from McMillan, was also transported to Helen Newberry Joy, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Initial investigation shows that Petosky failed to yield to oncoming traffic and pulled into the path of the westbound SUV. Traffic was rerouted around the scene for several hours while accident investigators processed the scene.

Weather and alcohol were not believed to be factors in the crash, however the crash remains under investigation.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Mackinac County Sheriff’s Department, Portage Township EMS, Newton Township Fire Department, Garfield Township Fire Department and Michigan Department of Transportation.