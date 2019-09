Follow @WJMN_Local3

WEST ISHPEMING— There was a lockdown at Westwood High School this afternoon.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office was called to the school around 12:45 p.m. regarding a potential threat. Officers determined that the threat was credible: they located the suspect and took him into protective custody.

By 1:30 p.m., the high school was given the all-clear to resume normal activities.