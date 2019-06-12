Open nominations for the 2019 Marquette Music Hall of Fame

Follow @WJMN_Local3

Marquette — Marquette Music Scene has announced open nominations for the 2019 Induction Class to the Marquette Music Scene Hall of Fame.

Anyone may submit a nomination. Nominees must be either born, raised or founded (in the case of entities) in Marquette County, resided in Marquette County for a significant portion of their career, or made a significant mark on Marquette County during their career.

They may represent any music genre and be associated with any music related vocation from any era in Marquette County’s history.

A nominee can be an individual, group, large ensemble, institution, event or venue.

Nominees will be considered and voted on by the Marquette Music Scene Hall of Fame Selection Committee which is apprised of local music professionals, historians, educators, and previous inductees.

A total of 12 individuals/groups/institutions, one venue, one music store, and one current venue owner/operator (Music Mafia), will be inducted.

The MMS “Rising Star” will also be awarded to a group formed in the last 5 years that are making their mark on the current Marquette Music Scene.

This year’s open nomination period will run through Labor Day/Marquette Area Bluesfest.

The preferred nomination method is online at www.marquettemusicscene.com/nominate, physical nominations forms can be picked up and returned to the MMS Office/Cindy Engle on the lower level of the Masonic Square Mall.

“It’s been a couple years since the founding of the Hall, and we’re really looking to get the community more involved in the process. We’re only a few, and though our knowledge of Marquette County music history is vast, it’s far from complete. We’re really hoping with this years’ nomination process we end up feeling a bit overwhelmed with the number of nominations.” says board member Andrew “Bear” Tyler.

The 2019 Marquette Music Scene Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on Saturday, November 30, at the Upper Peninsula Masonic Center’s Red Room in Marquette.

The Marquette Music Scene Hall of Fame was founded in 2017 to celebrate the unique and prolific music history of Marquette County.

Past inductees include musicians, behind the scenes crew, promoters, managers and more including Chuch Magee (The Rolling Stones), Da Yoopers, Les Ross Sr, Bill Etten, Snuffy’s Saloon and more.

Marquette Music Scene is currently pursuing non-profit status with the dream of someday having a full museum to commemorate and celebrate Marquette’s amazing, historic and continuing music legacy.

For media and sponsorship inquiries please contact Bear at (906) 458-4323/ bear@marquettemusicscene.com or Cindy Engle at (906) 869-1395/ cindy@marquettemusicscene.com.