Oswald's Bear Ranch responds to PETA billboard campaign

NEWBERRY -- PETA is hitting the road with a message for those who visit Oswald's Bear Ranch. A mobile billboard is going to be along the roadsides of Newberry with the message, "Your ticket, Your fault. Cubs are suffering for photo ops at Oswald's Bear Ranch."

This is the 4th PETA campaign targeting the bear ranch. Inspectors from the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Association (MIOSHA) and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) have found no fault at the ranch following each of these accusations.

Monte Oswald, Chief Information Officer, Oswald's Bear Ranch, says, "We've always been exonerated 100 percent when the state and federal inspectors are here. Now they have a billboard going around and, for whatever reason, they think it's a busy holiday season and that a lot of people will take notice of that. But, we're just sick and tired of the, what they call 'torturous interference'. It interferes with the operation of our facility and we're just tired of it."

PETA says that the billboard is a stand against "cruel and exploitative use of bear cubs in photo ops." The plan is to display the mobile billboard for 9 hours each day from now until September 3.

Oswald's says the constant accusations and harassment against the ranch are false. They also say the information regarding the health of the animals that PETA has been spreading, is incorrect.

Oswald continues, "It doesn't make any sense. It makes it sound like their doing some kind of ethical, scientific study about us but it just boils down to harassment."

Now after multiple accusations of abuse and neglect by PETA, all of which have been cleared, Oswald's says, they're getting their legal team involved.

Oswald explains, "We've asked our attorneys down in Lansing to take a look at it and take some legal action to stop this harassment."

According to their website, Oswald's Bear Ranch is a home to rescued bears that are brought in every year. The ranch also offers many educational experiences for school groups and field trip opportunities.

The full press release from PETA is below.

-------------------------------------- PETA press release --------------------------------------

