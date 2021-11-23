Over 50 U.P. organizations to donate to for #give906

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – If you are considering giving to a charitable organization in the Upper Peninsula this giving season, the #give906 Giving Guide is a one-stop place to learn what charitable organizations are doing to meet critical needs across the U.P. and how you can help this GivingTuesday and throughout the year.

More than 50 U.P. organizations are participating in the annual giving guide at give906.org. The guide includes a description of each organization’s GivingTuesday initiative and a link to donate or to learn more about getting involved. The guide is coordinated by Grow & Lead: Community and Youth Development as part of the GivingTuesday global generosity movement which inspires people to give back on GivingTuesday, Nov. 30, and throughout the year.

“Nonprofit organizations have had to work harder than ever to overcome the challenges of the past year,” says Grow & Lead CEO Amy Quinn, “yet they persevere because their missions are so important. The initiatives shared in the #give906 Giving Guide show the ingenuity and passion of U.P. organizations to meet the needs of

their communities.”

Participating organizations include:

• 906 Adventure Team

• Alger County Communities That Care

• Baraga County Shelter Home

• Bay Cliff Health Camp

• Big Brothers Big Sisters – U.P. Kids

• Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bay Area

• Bishop Baraga Association

• Calumet Theatre Company

• Cancer Care of Marquette County

• Caregiver Incentive Project

• Clear Lake Education Center Stewards Group

• Community for Delta County

• Contrast Coffee + The Warming Center

• Copper Country Habitat for Humanity

• Copper Harbor Trails Club

• Crystal Falls Contemporary Center

• Dickinson Area Community Foundation

• Dickinson Iron CTC

• E.U.P. Community Dispute Resolution Center (EUP CDRC)

• Gogebic Range Health Foundation

• Hiawatha Music Co-Op

• Houghton-Keweenaw County 4-H Program

• Keweenaw Family Resource Center

• Lake Superior Life Care & Hospice

• Lake Superior Stewardship Initiative

• Lake Superior Theatre, Inc

• Madgoodies Studio

• MAPS Education Foundation

• Marquette Alger Resolution Service

• Marquette County Habitat for Humanity

• Marquette Lions Club

• Marquette Maritime Museum

• Marquette Symphony Orchestra

• Mercy EMS, Inc

• Model Towners RISE

• New Life Community Center

• Omega House, Inc.

• Ontonagon County Cancer Association

• Portage Health Foundation

• Ripple Effect of Marquette County

• SAIL

• Schoolcraft Memorial Hopsital

• Silver Creek Church

• Spread Goodness Day

• STAR Children’s Bereavement Servives

• Superior Healing Initiative

• Superior Health Foundation

• Superior Search & Rescue

• Superior String Alliance

• The David & Thu Brule YMCA Of Marquette County

• U.P. Wild

• United Way of Marquette County

• United Way of the EUP

• Upper Peninsula Land Conservancy

• Wattsson & Wattsson Jewelers + Marquette Alternative High School

Additional organizations are being added as their information is received. Donors and volunteers are encouraged to use #give906 to share how they gave locally.



About GivingTuesday:

GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world. GivingTuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past eight years, it has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity. Whether it’s making someone smile, helping a neighbor or stranger out, showing up for an issue or people we care about, or giving some of what we have to those who need our help, every act of generosity counts and everyone has something to give. GivingTuesday strives to build a world in which the catalytic power of generosity is at the heart of the society we build together, unlocking dignity, opportunity and equity around the globe.