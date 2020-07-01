Parade held for Norlite Nursing Center residents, DJ Jacobetti Home for Veterans

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Norlite Nursing Center and the DJ Jacobetti Home for Veterans held a parade for its residents and members of staff.

The parade was Fourth of July themed. Local law enforcement, military, community organizations/members, and Marquette city/U.P. officials participated in the line-up.

Pierre Ogea provided entertainment for the residents of Norlite and the Marquette City Band for the Jacobetti.

“A lot of people came out today to support our residents and Jacobetti’s members to have a great day for them. My residents have not been outside for a very long time. They have been quarantined since March. They are just super excited about this today,” said Amy Fraley, activities director of Norlite Nursing Center.