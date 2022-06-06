MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – New parking pay stations in downtown Marquette will begin operation and requiring payments for parking on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

Parking payments are enforced Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., at a rate of $1 per hour. The stations will also offer a free 15-minute option.

The Marquette Downtown Development Authority (DDA) says signage is being placed in parking lots and on blocks in Marquette reminding visitors where payment will be required for parking.

Payment can be made at the nearest pay station to your vehicle with coin or credit card, or via Passport Parking app. You will need to enter your license plate number when paying at a station. The amount of time you can purchase is based on time limitations of the zone you are parking in.

For users of the Passport Parking app, you will find a sign near where you’re parked indicating the zone number, and from there can choose the amount of time you’d like to park. There is a $0.35 per transaction fee for using the Passport Parking app.

Those visiting downtown on weekdays prior to 9 a.m. can pre-pay for a session that will start at 9 a.m. when requirements begin.

Options for long-term parking passes and overnight parking passes are available and can be purchased here.

The newly installed 33 pay stations replace the more than 300 parking meters formerly placed in Marquette that were not compatible with newer cellular technology.