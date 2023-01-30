ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – One woman was hospitalized after sustaining injuries in a snowmobile crash late last week.

According to a release from the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, deputies from the Marquette County Sheriff’s Special Operation Division and UPHS EMS responded to a one-vehicle snowmobile crash on Snowmobile Trail 14 near County Road GGA in Ishpeming Township at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Friday, January 27.

A snowmobile driven by Carol Arnold, 56, of Pennsylvania was traveling northbound on Trail 14 when she failed to negotiate a curve and struck several trees.

Arnold sustained significant injuries in the crash and was extricated from the scene by sheriff’s deputies before being transported to UPHS Marquette by EMS for treatment.

Speed is believed to be a contributing factor in the incident.